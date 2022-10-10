Many on the University of Michigan's campus are counting down the days when president-elect Santa Ono will officially take over as the leader of the campus in Ann Arbor.

His reputation precedes him, one who is enthusiastic about campus life and everything it has to offer. That includes being personable and relatable to the student body as well as being an avid fan of all the athletic programs.

One look at Ono's social media feeds proves that Ono is already a big fan of the football program.

As for the program itself, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is looking forward to building a relationship with Ono once he arrives on campus.

"I haven't met yet in person," Harbaugh said. "We have texted back and forth. Just everything you hear from everybody is what a great guy he is. How enthusiastic he is, how engaged he is with everybody, including the students. Just the enjoyment he has on being on a college campus. Has tremendous leadership skills. That's from everybody that I've talked to here, also Rick Minter, who was a head coach at Cincinnati when Santa was there. Same thing, everybody just has amazing things to say about him and his tenure at Cincinnati. Super excited.

"I think everybody here, I know coaches, professors, students are anticipating his arrival. Excited about it. People that are here know him and know what he's done. They're excited for his arrival. People who have been where he's been, people have nothing but fantastic things to say. Really looking forward to it."

Harbaugh also announced that Ono will be honored during the Michigan State game, as he named Ono an honorary captain for the game.

"We're going to have him be our honorary captain for the Michigan State game," Harbaugh said. "That'll be exciting. Michael Phelps will be the honorary captain for the Penn State game. That'll be exciting as well."