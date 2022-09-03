Michigan found itself a bit shorthanded on the offensive line on Saturday as starting tackle Ryan Hayes appeared in street clothes during pregame warmups.

Hayes' replacement, Karsen Barnhart, who was in a position battle himself at the other tackle spot with Trente Jones appeared to be bitten by the injury bug as well after he departed the game with an apparent ankle injury.

Despite the hit to the depth at tackle, the Wolverines still managed to coast to a 51-7 victory over Colorado State.

After the game, Jim Harbaugh was asked about Hayes' status after the game and whether he will be available next week against Hawaii.

He seemed optimistic that he would return but didn't make any guarantees.

"God willing and the creek don't rise," Harbaugh said. "He'll be back next week."

As for Barnhart, the optimism appears to be the same. By all accounts, it's believed that he avoided serious injury but isn't guaranteed to see the field next week.

"I don't know but he's a pretty fast healer," Harbaugh said. "We don't play until next week at 8 p.m. so he'll have a few extra hours to get ready for the game. We'll see. Looks to be an ankle injury. Karsen Barnhart, from Paw Paw, Michigan, tough as a $2 steak. Don't count him out for next week's ballgame."