Jim Harbaugh gives offensive line high marks, has starting group in mind

Many eyes will be placed squarely on the Michigan offensive line heading into the season. Coming off a Joe Moore Award-winning season that allowed the Wolverines' running game to reach new heights, many familiar faces are returning to a unit that has young depth.

Appearing on the In the Trenches podcast with Jon Jansen this week, U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh was asked about his thoughts on the offensive line after spring practices have concluded.

It appears that a six-man rotation has been all but set in stone.

"Ryan Hayes at left tackle, Trevor Keegan at left guard, Zak Zinter at right guard, Olu at center, and the guy who’s emerged the most is Trente Jones at right tackle, along with Karsen Barnhart," Harbaugh told Jansen. "That’s your top six right now."

The Wolverines' addition of Olu Oluwatimi before spring practice was a major victory for the program. Adding experience and talent to the center position, Harbaugh had nothing but high praise for the transfer from Virginia.

"Really good. There was never any, ‘I was a Rimington finalist. I’m the man. Look at me.’ He was always about his business," Harbaugh said. "Very, very mature guy. Fit in great with the group. He was one of the guys, proved himself. He already carries a lot of weight. Somebody, when he talks now, the more he talks, the better. He’s a very, very squared away guy, a very good leader and a very talented player. Him and Greg Crippen have been very good at center."

A newcomer of sorts to the starting group, Trente Jones has bided his time until the path cleared up for him to see time at right tackle. Now fully prepared, Jones was one of the early names to emerge during spring.

Now, heading into the fall, the right tackle spot appears his to lose at this point.

"He’s always been one of the best athletes in the room," Harbaugh said. "He’s improved his strength, his knowledge of the offense, his toughness. And being able to be in there every down as a starter. In the past, you had Andrew Stueber there and Jalen Mayfield before that. So he’s a very gifted guy athletically, strength has progressed. I’ve always liked watching him — whenever I put on 53, his number, I like watching him. That’s continued but he’s much, much stronger and more savvy now."

