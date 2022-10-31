Two days after several Michigan State players assaulted two Michigan football players -- Ja'Den McBurrows & Gemon Green -- U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh gave a statement to the media.

Harbaugh's weekly Monday press conference was different this week. Usually piled with football questions & previewing Michigan's upcoming opponent, Harbaugh, as serious as he's ever been, called for action following Saturday night's incident.

Here is the full statement:

"Right now, we have an ongoing police investigation. What happened in the tunnel is egregious ... Sickening to watch the videos that are on social media right now. And also, the ABC tunnel cam is at a higher elevation -- it shows much more of what took place. As I said, those are sickening to watch. There needs to be accountability. There needs to be a full, thorough, and timely investigation. I can't imagine that this will not result in criminal charges."

According to Harbaugh, MSU head coach Mel Tucker has not reached out to him since Saturday's game.

The 8th-year head coach called for accountability.

"The videos are bad. It's clear what transpired. It seems very open and shut. As they say, watch the tape. I'm coming from the perspective of being a parent, and these young men are entrusted to me by their families to the program, and we have the responsibility to each player to treat them like our own, and I take that responsibility very seriously. An apology will not get the job done in this instance. There should be serious consequences for the many individuals that are culpable. On behalf of the 2022 Michigan football team -- our players, coaches, staff, and university -- this has been a very traumatic experience for everybody, especially Ja'Den & Gemon. We're going to support them and their families in every possible way."

