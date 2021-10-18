Jim Harbaugh: 'Good Possibility' Injured Wolverines Can Return This Week

Outside of junior wide receiver Ronnie Bell's season-ending knee injury suffered during the team's season opener, sixth-ranked Michigan Wolverines football has had relatively good luck with health this season. However, the Maize and Blue did enter their bye week last week a bit banged up, namely on the offensive line, with redshirt freshman left guard Trevor Keegan and second-year freshman right guard Zak Zinter both being limited in the squad's game at Nebraska Oct. 9. In addition, second-year freshman wide receiver Roman Wilson did not make the trip to Lincoln after suffering what is believed to be a hand injury. Head coach Jim Harbaugh has said that Michigan's bye came at a great time, with the Wolverines getting a chance to rest up last week, and now there's hope that all three players will be available this coming weekend when they host Northwestern. RELATED: How Michigan's Sunday Night Practice Set The Tone For Second Half Of Season RELATED: Jim Harbaugh Says His Team Remains 'Locked In'

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh hit the recruiting trail last week. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

"We’ll find out tomorrow exactly where we are," Harbaugh said Monday night on the Inside Michigan Football show hosted by fellow former U-M All-American Jon Jansen. "Guys are making progress. There’s a good possibility that we can get everybody back. We’ll see. We just don’t know as we sit here discussing it on Monday." Wilson has played 157 snaps on the season — the third-most among wide receivers — accumulating nine receptions for 145 yards. His breakout game came at Wisconsin, just before he was hurt in practice the following week, with six grabs for 87 yards, including a career-high 38-yard catch. Keegan, meanwhile, has started all six games at left guard, and was in and out of the game against Nebraska with a shoulder injury. Zinter suffered a broken wrist in preseason camp, but has played in every game with a club on his hand. He was battling through an apparent lower-body injury against Nebraska, playing 20 snaps before being taken out for good and replaced by multiple backups.

Regardless of whether or not all three players return against the Wildcats, Harbaugh's comments serve as welcomed words to fans hoping the standouts haven't suffered long term injuries that will hold them out for the majority of the remainder of the season. Jansen described the upcoming final six regular-season games as a "full-out sprint," and Harbaugh agreed, taking it one step further to say his players have adopted that mentality of not looking back and realizing the biggest clashes are ahead. "That is the message that’s coming from coaches and players — you’re putting the blinders on this week," Harbaugh revealed. "It’s the next game, and that’s where you put your focus at. But the players also feel like, what can they do individually, just personally, where can they find growth? Go back and look at their tape, and this is how they’re talking, the advice they’re giving each other, get with your coach, find out every little way you can improve as we go into this season, because they feel it too — they can accomplish really big things. "And the other mindset they have, and you’ve heard it from them all season long is, we haven’t done anything yet. Nobody’s taking a big, long bow. We’re looking to see where we can get better."



