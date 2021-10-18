Michigan Wolverines Football: Jim Harbaugh Says Team Remains ‘Locked In’

Michigan sits at No. 6 in the polls heading into a game with a Northwestern team coming off its first Big Ten win of the year. Head coach Jim Harbaugh gave his players some days off — here’s what he saw when they returned. While many of the starters rested for much of the week, especially those who have been ‘banged up’ (offensive guards Trevor Keegan and Zak Zinter, linebacker Josh Ross, others), the young guys got their chance to shine. The veterans, however, came back from an off weekend with a vengeance. "The team has been very locked in,” Harbaugh said. “Daily, weekly … one thing I really continue to be pleased with is how they attack every single day. They didn’t practice Friday or Saturday, came back Sunday … we had as good a practice in terms of guys moving around, knowing what they were doing, locked in, focused, as I’ve ever seen a team coming off a two and a half day break. SECOND LOOK: Michigan at Nebraska Film Analysis RELATED: Michigan Football Moves Up In Polls After Bye Week

Jim Harbaugh's seventh Michigan Wolverines football team might be his tightest. (Lon Horwedel / The Wolverine)

“That was really exciting.” The coaches, meanwhile, did plenty of self-scouting and preparation for the second half of the season. They aren’t overlooking the Wildcats, of course, a team coming off a 21-7 victory over Rutgers, but they have undefeated Michigan State coming up the following week, and they assuredly spent time planning for the Spartans, as well. Harbaugh was asked specifically about some of the long passes redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara has missed (though, in fairness, he’s hit plenty this year, too). He insisted improvement could be made in all areas, not just that one in particular. “We came up with stuff. Just different areas we want to … we think we’re really close and can really improve,” he continued. “Our return game, especially kickoff return. Just some places where there’s some meat on the bone. We se that on offense, see that on defense kind of equally, where we’ve been really good and have some room to get better, as well. “I don’t really want to say [specifics on offense]. There are some small competitive advantages there, but I’m not saying exactly what we’re going to do this week … there probably is, so we’re probably going to just hold those cards closer to the vest, just in case.”