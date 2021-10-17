Michigan Football Moves Up In AP Poll Despite Bye Week

The Michigan Wolverines were idle this past weekend, but that did not stop them from moving up the latest batch of college football polls.

Michigan slid into the No. 6 spot in the AP and Coaches polls despite the bye with their record at 6-0. Other Big Ten teams in this week's AP poll include Ohio State (fifth), Penn State (seventh), Michigan State (ninth), Iowa (11th) and Purdue (25th). Iowa's slide from the second-ranked team in the country came due to a 24-7 loss to Purdue on Saturday afternoon.

The Wolverines welcome Northwestern to Ann Arbor this weekend for a noon kickoff from Michigan Stadium. The Wildcats beat Rutgers by a score of 21-7 on Saturday afternoon in Evanston.

RELATED: ESPN's FPI Updates Michigan's Projected Outlook After Bye Week