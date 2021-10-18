Michigan Wolverines Film Analysis: A Final Look, U-M at Nebraska

Michigan’s 32-29 win at Nebraska was a solid one, no matter how you look at it. The crowd was crazy, and while the Wolverines should have won this one rather comfortably, going into that environment and shutting down the run like they did, coming back after going down, etc. minus two starters on the offensive line and two starting wide receivers is impressive.

What wasn’t impressive — the times they got lost on defense and the linebackers in pass coverage (more on that in a minute).

MORE ... SECOND LOOK - Michigan at Nebraska Film Review

RELATED: Michigan Football Moves Up In Polls After Bye Week