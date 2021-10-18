Michigan Wolverines Film Analysis: A Final Look, U-M at Nebraska
Michigan’s 32-29 win at Nebraska was a solid one, no matter how you look at it. The crowd was crazy, and while the Wolverines should have won this one rather comfortably, going into that environment and shutting down the run like they did, coming back after going down, etc. minus two starters on the offensive line and two starting wide receivers is impressive.
What wasn’t impressive — the times they got lost on defense and the linebackers in pass coverage (more on that in a minute).
MORE ... SECOND LOOK - Michigan at Nebraska Film Review
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie, @anthonytbroome and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook