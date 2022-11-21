You won't be watching the latest Marvel movie when you tune into the Michigan and Ohio State game on Saturday, but Jim Harbaugh believes this year's edition of The Game is a clash of superheroes.

It's clear while there is mutual disdain between the two programs, one of the longest-running rivalries in the history of college football still garners plenty of respect in the process, too.

For Harbaugh, Saturday is an opportunity to show what his group of superheroes can do against the villainous Buckeyes.

"I think they're a really good team, improved team," Harbaugh told reporters on Monday. "It's a tremendous team and we're very grateful to be in this position, to be able to play in this game. Winner takes the East, winner takes all right there. Strong opponent, it's the kind of situation that gives you the opportunity to display how strong our team is.

"There's no need to hate, be grateful for the opponent. It's like superheroes, it's through a strong opponent that you get to find out who you are. They have a lot of players that are really good. They've got great players, we've got great players. They have great coaches, we have great coaches. They have players with Heisman habits, we have players with Heisman habits. Congratulations. Be grateful to have the opportunity to play in this kind of big game."

There isn't much focus on what happened last year from the Wolverines' perspective of things.

The focus is on much bigger goals ahead.

Harbaugh has made sure to remind his players of what's at stake on Saturday, not that his team needed any reminders.

He also wants to make sure his team can appreciate the journey to get to this point, too.

"So pleased with this team," Harbaugh said. "I just want to congratulate them for putting them in this position. For them putting them in the position that they're in. It's just a tremendous honor to be able to go play against this type of opponent with these kinds of circumstances in that kind of setting. In Ohio Stadium, with the champion of the East out of the Big Ten Conference is at stake. To be tested that way is just something that is an honor and we're super excited about it."