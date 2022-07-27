Jim Harbaugh has 'sneaky suspicion' that the defense can be better in 2022

It's no secret that Michigan's defensive efforts during the 2021 season were one of the key pieces to the cog that saw the Wolverines earn its first College Football Playoff birth in program history.

U-M had eye-watering numbers in sack totals thanks to the efforts of Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo. Unfortunately, both players won't be having an encore this season as both have moved on to the NFL.

As Jim Harbaugh took the podium during Big Ten Media Days on Tuesday, Harbaugh discussed what we lost on defense.

"It was a great defense last year and we talked about some of the stars like Aidan Hutchinson, Dax Hill and David Ojabo," Harbaugh said. "I remember coming here last year, there was no talk about David Ojabo then, by the end of the year, it was 'O-JA-BO.' Those are some real stars there."

The real question, and the true test, is to see whether the Wolverines can still be effective on defense without the big names putting the team on their backs.

Harbaugh's sights are set on lofty goals, those of which he believes the defensive side of the ball can achieve and, perhaps, exceed in 2022.

"People are asking how you're going to replace those stars, I have been a part of many a team where the no-star defense was the better defense, " Harbaugh said. "There's more competition within the position groups, there are more guys hungry like David Ojabo was a year ago. Hunger to be great."

"As I watch it, I have a sneaky suspicion that it could even be better on defense."

