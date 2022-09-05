Michigan's starting quarterback carousel heads into his second week with the chance to extend further if the opportunity presented itself. However, in Jim Harbaugh's perfect world, he would like to see the pecking order become solidified before the Wolverines welcome UConn to Michigan Stadium next week.

Appearing on the Inside Michigan Football show on Monday, Harbaugh was asked whether he was hopeful that a starting quarterback can appear for the game against UConn and it appears the line of thinking hasn't changed.

"I'm hopeful for that," Harbaugh said. "We have the time to look at it. We have last week, this week and see where we're at. You kind of know where you're going to be at, we have two really good guys. Same thing we've been saying now for weeks."

As for the present, the Wolverines will go ahead and start sophomore J.J. McCarthy as planned. Nothing changes in terms of preparation regardless of who is starting at quarterback.

The system continues as usual, just with roles flipped from the previous week.

"(Michigan will prepare) exactly how we did it last week with Cade," Harbaugh said. "J.J. will take most of the one reps in practice this week. What I'm hoping for is really what he was like on the sidelines and in the game. You can tell the game was slowing down for him. He was calm, cool and collected. Going out and executing, making plays himself and getting the ball to the playmakers. Thought he was real good.

"We'll be really striving to do what we did in the first game at the quarterback position. We expect J.J. to go out there and play well and get Cade out there, too. We'll get Cade into the game. I don't want to see him go a week where he's not in there and playing just like we didn't want to go a week without him being in there and playing. Probably see something similar in this game."