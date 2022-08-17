Jim Harbaugh keeping options and scenarios open with the quarterback battle

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is wanting to keep his options open in regards to the future of the quarterback battle this season.

Meeting with the media on Wednesday, Harbaugh remained non-committal to a starter and kept his answers brief when asked about the overall status of the week-one starter.

He did, however, delve deeper into the plan for the entire season when asked whether he expects the battle to extend into the season.

In summation, he is keeping his options open.

"I think it's a real option," Harbaugh said when asked whether he expects the competition to go into the season. "There’s three as I see it. One of them is going to separate and be the starter, then we’ll roll that way with a starter and backup. The other guy could be the starter and the other be the backup. That would be Option 2. And Option 3 is we’d have to see them play games to make that decision."

Harbaugh acknowledged that the battle between the two quarterbacks is "tight" currently. However, he dismissed the notion that the Wolverines having two quarterbacks equates to the program having none, calling it an argument for people who are "born originals and die copies."

He is pleased with what he has and will continue to see how things develop as the season-opener approaches.

"This is a very good, unique situation," Harbaugh said. "We have two quarterbacks that are playing at a high-starter level, and we're gonna keep competing and it’s possible there’s a starter by the first game and possible it plays into the season, and then we pick the one that’s gonna help the team win. Who’s gonna be the best person to play quarterback to win the game."

