It's one thing to talk about it, you also have to be about it.

Last week, the Michigan program spent four practices during the bye week dedicated to Michigan State preparations. Head coach Jim Harbaugh was consistently saying how 'laser-focused' the team is on facing the Spartans. The players, too, were discussing how important this game was.

Now, with game week finally here, the focus hasn't changed.

"(The preparation has been) the way that you expect to be," Harbaugh said. "Preparing 10-out-of-10 for every game you play, right? If you’re not then what are you doing? No matter what, if that has somehow decreased over the weeks—I have no doubt that’s where it’s at this weekend for both sides. The old cliche 'you can throw out the records' is very true. Both sides just want it that much."

When it comes to the 'state championship' that the program has referred to the Michigan-Michigan State game, there isn't much motivation the coaching staff needs to do to get their team ready to go.

The last two seasons aside, Harbaugh knows what's at stake every season. Nothing changes.

The desperation to win the game only grows with each passing day.

"Our guys really want to win this," Harbaugh said. "I’m not going to lie to you. I really want to win it. I have no doubt that if you pulsed every player or coach on both sides, they’d say the same thing.