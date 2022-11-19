It takes a village to create a successful program, it requires contributions from all sorts. Signs of a good program are when you can replace someone who goes down and still be successful.

That was the case for Michigan on Saturday.

While his talent level and ability cannot be replaced, it took an entire stable of running backs to fill in after Blake Corum departed the game late in the first half with a knee injury.

With backup Donovan Edwards out for the game, the Wolverines had to dive deep into the depth chart to attempt to maintain the rushing attack.

It wasn't pretty but it was enough and that's all head coach Jim Harbaugh could've asked for in the winning effort.

"I thought C.J. Stokes, I thought he was on the verge of breaking (big runs)," Harbaugh told reporters after the game. "So proud of him. Thought he had some really good runs, some crucial first downs. Became apparent they were going to line up and either all-out blitz us or cover one and dedicate themselves to stopping the run ga,e. J.J. and the passing game really stepped up. Really happy with C.J., Tavi and Isaiah Gash."

When you're reaching for the walk-ons on the depth chart, it's typically not a good sign for the overall depth of the position. However, the coaching staff appear to trust Isaiah Gash by giving him some crucial snaps in the late stages of the game.

After dropping a pass that would've seen the Wolverines pick up a key third down, the Wolverines went back to Gash on fourth down and he responded.

That kind of belief is what gives players confidence regardless of where you stand on the team.

Even if the play you succeeded on wasn't designed for you in the first place.

"Think you all know the toughness, physical and toughness as a boxer," Harbaugh said. "Dropped the ball and comes back on the fourth and four. That's a new play for us, we just put that in this week. That was a Blake play all the way. Blake had the most reps on it, Blake was the guy we wanted to run that play. I think Isaiah had one practice rep on that play. Talked about it on the sideline, said he got it and he would be able to execute it and did a fantastic job doing it in the game.

"The most critical moment picking up that fourth down. I'm really happy with Isaiah Gash. Cemented a big place in my heart. So many guys, so many others. A locker room of heroes."