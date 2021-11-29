Jim Harbaugh makes his Heisman pitch for Aidan Hutchinson

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — As if his efforts on the field against Ohio State weren't enough, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is making his case for his star defensive lineman, Aidan Hutchinson, to start receiving some Heisman consideration.

After breaking the Wolverines' single-season sack record against the Buckeyes on Saturday, Hutchinson might've opened a few eyes among the Heisman voters using these final weeks of the regular season to tighten up their ballots.

After the win, Harbaugh staunchly defended his opinion that Hutchinson should be considered for the Heisman.

On Monday, Harbaugh did it again.

"The records he’s set, there have been some awfully good players here at Michigan that haven’t done what Aidan Hutchinson has done," Harbaugh said. "Just read one where he had 15 pressures on the quarterback. Never been done since they’ve been keeping track of that statistic. He is, and I’ve said it about Hassan Haskins, those two players, Hassan Haskins, Aidan Hutchinson, I think very much should be in consideration for the Heisman Trophy. I think you’ll see it."

Hutchinson has also helped his draft stock tremendously during the Wolverines' final stretch of the season. Already considered a first-round draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Hutchinson has made a strong case to be selected towards the top of the draft, including No. 1 overall.

That top slot is right where he belongs, according to his head coach.

"I’d also have the same message for NFL scouts and teams that—if there’s a better player out there that’s draft-eligible than Aidan Hutchinson, I have not seen that player," Harbaugh said. "I can tell you what I have seen is every single down he plays, he doesn’t take a play off. Quite the opposite. And he’s the same way in practice. Athletically, strength, speed, he’s gonna check every single box on and off the field.

"I don’t know who has the first pick in the draft, but they should be studying very thoroughly Aidan Hutchinson and they should take him."