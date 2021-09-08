Jim Harbaugh Making Rivals100 CB Caleb Presley A Top Priority

Along with getting adjusted to a new high school program, Presley has been extra busy with recruiting. Sept. 1 marked the first date college coaches were allowed to reach out to prospects in the 2023 class.

Presley, who is ranked as the No. 9 cornerback and No. 74 overall prospect nationally, saw his phone light up with messages from schools across the country. Now, he is in the process of mapping out fall visits.

“Recruiting has been huge this offseason,” Presley said. “I do want to make a couple of visits and go out to some games. I might go to LSU the first game. I’m just going over my schedule and seeing what’s next with my plans.”