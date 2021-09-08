Jim Harbaugh Making Rivals100 CB Caleb Presley A Top Priority
Caleb Presley is leading a new team this fall.
The 2023 Rivals100 cornerback recently transferred to Seattle (Wash.) Rainier Beach and was ruled eligible immediately. Presley played his first game for the ‘Beach Boys’ over the weekend and led them to a 33-0 blowout win over Mount Tahoma (Wash.) High.
“It’s been great at my new school,” Presley said. “We came out here and got the win. Everything went to plan. We didn’t give up any points on defense. We can be proud of that. We can give ourselves a pat on the back and get back to work.”
Along with getting adjusted to a new high school program, Presley has been extra busy with recruiting. Sept. 1 marked the first date college coaches were allowed to reach out to prospects in the 2023 class.
Presley, who is ranked as the No. 9 cornerback and No. 74 overall prospect nationally, saw his phone light up with messages from schools across the country. Now, he is in the process of mapping out fall visits.
“Recruiting has been huge this offseason,” Presley said. “I do want to make a couple of visits and go out to some games. I might go to LSU the first game. I’m just going over my schedule and seeing what’s next with my plans.”
