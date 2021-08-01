Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Football Send Out Official Scholarship Offers

Thus, head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines have been busy reaching out to both prospects to reiterate the interest they have in those individuals, some of whom have been sharing their offer letter on social media.

Michigan and other programs across the country have been extending scholarship offers in the class of 2022 for the past several years, but those offers don't become official until today, August 1, 2021.

Here is the letter in full:

"Dear [recruit's name],

"Congratulations! After careful consideration, we have identified you as one of our top prospects for the 2022 Recruiting Class. It is my honor to officially offer you a full athletic scholarship to play football and attend the University of Michigan.

"It takes an extraordinary young man to join the University of Michigan Football Family. Our legacy of being the ALL-TIME WINNINGEST PROGRAM IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL HISTORY demands we seek those who excel in the classroom, on the field and in the community. We want driven individuals who strive to get the best grades, win the most awards and excel at sports. You have stood out to us as a leader in all areas of life. We know you would be the perfect addition to this next class of trailblazers.

"Being a MICHIGAN MAN is an exclusive group that thrives on competition, an insatiable desire to improve, and an unmatched bond forged through an incomparable work ethic and a relentless pursuit of success! Come be a part of the legacy that includes 57 first-round draft picks, 379 overall NFL Draft picks, 100-plus Super Bowl appearances, 131 first-team All-Americans, 11 national championships, 42 Big Ten championships, 10 Pro Football Hall of Famers, 38 College Football Hall of Famers and 424 first-team All-Big Ten players.

"The University of Michigan and the city of Ann Arbor is the place to be if you want to showcase your skills at the highest level and on the biggest stage. Wearing the winged helmet provides you with the opportunity to play in front of college football's largest home crowd and be part of the most-watched team on television on any given Saturday. You can enjoy life in American's most livable city while attending classes at the No. 1 public school in the country. Altogether, your name, image and likeness will mean more backed by the largest living alumni base.

"Congratulations again on all of your accomplishments thus far in your academic and athletic career. It is a testament to you and your family's hard work on and off the field. Please do not hesitate to reach out to myself or any member of our coaching staff if you have any questions regarding your scholarship at the University of Michigan. We are looking forward to you joining our Wolverine Football Family!

"#GOBLUE, [signed] Jim Harbaugh."