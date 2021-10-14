Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Making Rivals100 QB Dante Moore A Priority
It’s hard to be perfect.
But that’s exactly what Dante Moore was last week. The 2023 Rivals100 quarterback was 11-of-11 for 195 yards and five touchdowns en route to leading Detroit (Mich.) King to a blowout win over Detroit (Mich.) Renaissance.
“It was a great team win,” Moore said. “The last few weeks have been forfeits. We try to compete as much as we can in practice and enjoy ourselves. We put a lot of hard work in, so it was great to play and pick up a win.”
On the recruiting front, Moore has seen his phone light up on a daily basis. As one of the top overall prospects in the country next cycle, Moore often receives more than 50 texts messages from college coaches on a regular basis.
Right now, Moore is just trying to soak up the process and is in no rush to make a decision.
“I’m enjoying the moment,” Moore said. “Ever since it started in September (first month coaches were allowed to reach to 2023 recruits), it’s been great. Sometimes, it does get a little irritating. But I’m going to enjoy the process as much as I can because I’m never going to get it back. I’m not preparing for any visits right now.”
Moore did make an unofficial visit to Michigan last month when the Wolverines played host to Washington. While Moore likes to keep things under wraps, it’s clear Michigan is a strong contender early on in his recruitment.
And the Wolverines are definitely making him feel like a priority.
“They always text me,” Moore said. “Coach (Jim) Harbaugh has been texting me every week. Coach (Ron) Bellamy, Coach Clink (Steve Clinkscale) and Coach (Matt) Weiss always talk to me. I’m enjoying my talks with them. Michigan was the first school to put me on the watch list in seventh grade. I appreciate them.”
As Moore mentioned, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has personally been leading the way in his recruitment.
“It’s crazy hearing from a head coach every week, especially Coach Harbaugh” Moore said. “It’s phenomenal. I’m enjoying talking to him every week. It’s a great process. He’s doing a great job at Michigan and is turning things around.”
Moore will likely make it back to Michigan before the end of the season. The elite signal-caller loved his time in The Big House last month and has been impressed with what the Wolverines are doing on the field this fall.
“Michigan is doing their thing,” Moore said. “Michigan is going to turn it back around. Last year, they didn’t do too well. This year, they haven’t lost a game. They are undefeated. They are doing their thing. The quarterback is making plays. They have a great run game. The defense is phenomenal. They are doing a really good job.”
Along with Michigan, Moore has offers from Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee and others.
