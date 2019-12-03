News More News
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan See Several Top Targets In California

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Analyst

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has invaded California.

With the contact period in full swing, Harbaugh has made his way out to the West Coast to see several key targets.

As we previously reported, Harbaugh stopped by Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne earlier today to see 2020 Rivals250 cornerback Darion Green-Warren.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will check in on top recruits this week. (Brandon Brown)

The four-star prospect is set to arrive in Ann Arbor on Thursday for his official visit. Green-Warren has Michigan in his top group along with Penn State, Nebraska and USC, which is considered the overall favorite.

An early enrollee, Green-Warren will announce his decision at the All-American Bowl on Jan. 4 in San Antonio.

