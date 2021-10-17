Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Staff Hit Recruiting Trail Hard During Bye Week

Jim Harbaugh and company hit the recruiting trail hard during the bye week. With an undefeated record and a Top 10 ranking, the Wolverines had a lot to sell during their time away from the field and made sure to check in on several top remaining targets in the 2022 class. Harbaugh personally got on the road on Wednesday and saw four-star Salt Lake City (Utah) Brighton linebacker Lander Barton along with defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. Harbaugh was also in Salt Lake City this summer to meet with Barton at a satellite camp. Harbaugh has personally been leading the way in this recruitment with Macdonald and linebackers coach George Helow also heavily involved. Barton made an official visit to Michigan last month, but the Wolverines are in a heated battle with Oregon, Texas and Utah.

Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!

While there still appears to be work to do, Harbaugh and his staff are making it clear to Barton that he is a major priority. Harbaugh was back in his own backyard on Friday night as he took in Detroit (Mich.) King vs. Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech in the PSL Championship game. Accompanied by quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss, Harbaugh got an up-close look at 2023 Rivals100 King quarterback Dante Moore, the crown jewel of next cycle. Moore has visited Michigan on numerous occasions over the last several months and is high on the Wolverines early on. Still, Moore has no set decision timeline and is also interested in Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan State, Notre Dame and others. The game also allowed Harbaugh to see four-star 2022 Cass Tech defensive tackle Deone Walker and 2023 Rivals250 defensive end Jalen Thompson. Michigan is considered the leader for Walker, but SEC programs like Alabama, Missouri and Kentucky have been making strong runs. Thompson has Michigan around the top of his list early on.

Macdonald was back on the road on Friday night to see one of Michigan’s newest targets in four-star Chicago (Ill.) Marist linebacker Jimmy Rolder. A late riser in the 2022 class, Rolder is quickly becoming a priority for the Wolverines, which are looking to get him on campus soon. Along with Michigan, Rolder also notched offers from Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and Purdue last week. Michigan made a big push out West during its bye week. Aside from Harbaugh and Macdonald’s trip to Utah, Michigan defensive line coach Shaun Nua flew out to California and saw a pair of Michigan commits in defensive tackle Mason Graham and edge rusher Kevonte Henry. He also swung by Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei, which is home to five-star defensive back Domani Jackson. A USC commit, Jackson, who is out for the year due to injury, has continued to express interest in Michigan. Jackson made an official visit to Ann Arbor last month and has been in constant contact with the U-M staff. A flip is very much in the cards. After spending time in Ohio seeing 2023 Rivals100 offensive lineman Luke Montgomery, a priority for next cycle, Michigan offensive line coach Sherrone Moore was up in the Pacific Northwest seeing Rivals100 offensive lineman Josh Conerly, one of the most important remaining targets on the board this cycle. Conerly has Michigan in his top group and made his way to campus for an official visit last month. Michigan tight ends coach Jay Harbaugh was also out West as he saw three-star tight end commit Colston Loveland in game action. Loveland picked the Wolverines this summer but has continued to hear from other programs. Keeping him in the class is a must. The Michigan staff also went south this week. Both Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and cornerbacks coach Steve Clinkscale were in Kentucky seeing four-star wide receiver target Dane Key, who made an official visit last month. Key is set to make a commitment in a few weeks and has Michigan in his final group along with Kentucky, Oregon and South Carolina. Kentucky, where his father played is the perceived leader, but Michigan has been making a strong run.