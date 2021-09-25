Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Staff Hit The Recruiting Trail

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff are back out on the recruiting trail. After a busy summer full of satellite camps from Miami to Seattle and everywhere in between, Harbaugh and company hit the road on Friday night before the Wolverines’ home matchup against Rutgers and saw a number of prospects in game action.

Harbaugh and new Michigan quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss stayed in Ann Arbor to see rising 2024 quarterback target CJ Carr. The Saline (Mich.) High product is the grandson of former U-M head coach Lloyd Carr and has flashed early on in his high school career. Michigan was the second school to offer Carr and should have the inside track in his recruitment based on his connections to the program. Carr also holds offers from Indiana, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, Wisconsin and others.



Michigan defensive line coach Shaun Nua crossed the state border and saw one of Michigan’s most important targets this cycle in three-star Merrillville (Ind.) High defensive tackle Kenneth Grant. One of the most underrated recruits in the country, Grant is a mammoth nose and a perfect fit for Michigan’s new defensive scheme. Grant is down to Michigan, Ohio State and Wisconsin and is looking to make a decision in the near future. The Wolverines hosted Grant twice this summer and recently got him back to Ann Arbor for an official visit. I logged a FutureCast pick in favor of U-M earlier this month.