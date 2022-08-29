The transfer portal has certainly changed the way many coaches will look at their roster and, perhaps for some, change the way some of their players will see the field, too.

With the one-time transfer rule open to all players, it's easy for any player to pack up and find a new home that can guarantee playing time.

The same narrative could be said about the quarterback position at Michigan. If one quarterback doesn't win the starting job or has his snaps cut down, does the other quarterback think about transferring?

It's a fair question to ask in this day and age but not one that Jim Harbaugh is willing to listen to in regards to both Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy.

"It’s specific for this team and the way these two players are playing," Harbaugh said. "If your question is speculating, there’s no other intent or motive other than what’s good for our football team. I understand it. I understand the landscape—Here’s a landscape I do understand: If a coach gets up here and gives you the normal cliches, then you seem very offended as a journalist.

"But also, when a coach gives you really well thought out, honest, and tells you the truth on where they stand, there’s a tendency to question motive or intent. I understand, but I’m going to keep doing it the way I’ve been doing it, speaking the absolute truth as I know it and believe it to be."

At the very least, Harbaugh doesn't appear to be concerned about the transfer potential of either quarterback or, at the very least, it's not being considered as a reasonable option at this time.

Instead, he admires both quarterbacks for fighting for their spot on the depth chart and for not giving up when the going gets tough.

"You’re talking about two gritty competitors and fighters in Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy," Harbaugh said. "To answer the question if factored that one would transfer or not? No. My thoughts are both the kind of guys that don’t flinch, fold or quit at the slightest whiff of an adverse circumstance or something that doesn’t go their way. That’s not Cade McNamara. That’s not JJ. McCarthy."