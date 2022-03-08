Jim Harbaugh not shying away from program excitement in 2022

As the Michigan football program prepares to defend its Big Ten title, the preparations are well underway as the Wolverines have resumed spring practice in Ann Arbor.

It will do so with excitement and hype surrounding the program at an all-time high.

U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh hasn't done much to quell the excitement either, who has earned every right to do so. It started with a small remark when discussing the defensive line.

"The state of Michigan football is scary good right now," Harbaugh told reporters on Tuesday.

He also mentioned the phrase 'scary good' once again when asked about his pursuit of the NFL. One of the reasons he decided Ann Arbor was the place for him was the potential of the program moving forward.

Not only that but the excitement, Harbaugh added, is palpable. It was the same infectious energy the program had last year. Now, it appears to be carrying over to the next iteration of the program.

"Just ultimately decided this is where I wanted to be," Harbaugh told reporters. "A lot of gratitude for that. Like I said earlier, right now it’s scary good. To try to define what that is, you know the law of averages is going to catch up to you at some point, but that’s the place we want to be. As I walk around our field, whether it’s our weight room, whether it’s out there with the guys, coaches and players, it’s people that are engaged, players come up to you, they’ve got a smile on their face. ‘What’s up, coach? What do we got today?’ It just makes the days fly by.

"We’re having a blast, gonna carry that on as we get going through spring ball. It’s three days, we’re four practices in. Three of them have been helmets only. One has been in pads, but now we’re gonna roll for four weeks, three practices a week. Practices will either be tackling practices, non-tackling practices, or scrimmages. Kinda feel good about the team getting forged in these next four weeks."

It doesn't matter which facet of the program is discussed, Harbaugh's answer for any group is going to be the same. The scary good nature of the team has spread to every inch of the football facilities, the weight rooms and the meeting rooms.

Most importantly, the team is having fun.

"Just the whole state of the program," Harbaugh said. "There’s people that want to keep different stories going, love to hate us or hate to love us, but we’re having a blast. The word tumultuous was used in the offseason. If guys are bringing the energy and having fun and the momentum that the program has, whatever word you want to put on that, that’s what we’re having. That’s scary good because you know something’s gonna happen at some point. That’s the place you—the law of averages will catch up to you at some point, but it’s the place you want to be."

