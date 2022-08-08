Jim Harbaugh on receivers: 'Ability to be the best we've ever had'

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is not shying away from the expectations he has for his wide receiver group. There's no denying the talent of the deep receiver room, ripe with both seasoned veterans and young up-and-comers.

His expectations are so high, in fact, that Harbaugh could see the group as the best he's had during his tenure in Ann Arbor.

Appearing on the Inside the Trenches podcast this week, Harbaugh was asked about his receivers and gushed about the potential.

"It’s got the license and the ability to be the best that we’ve ever had, better than last year," Harbaugh said. "Because they’re all back. Ronnie Bell’s back, he only played for one half last year. Cornelius Johnson, outstanding. A.J. Henning, outstanding. Andrel Anthony, outstanding. You talk about the great group of young guys, but it’s top-to-bottom, all 15 are really, really good.

"Added a fifth-year walk-on player, Zach Peterson, very, very, very good. Rolapp, Thaw, Eamonn Dennis doing some things, I think he could really be a factor on special teams, as well. Roman Wilson has looked better than he ever has. He is having a tremendous start to camp. Fabulous player. And they’re going up against some good DBs. DJ Turner, when he goes to run a 40, it could be sub-4.3. Roman Wilson is right there with him. Those two run very, very similarly, close together."

Harbaugh made sure to not leave out a group of freshmen receivers that capped off a strong 2022 recruiting class for the Wolverines. All three receivers oozing with talent, all that's left is for the trio to put it all together.

"The three freshmen are really good," Harbaugh said. "Tyler Morris did some great things, Darrius Clemons, Amorion Walker. They were all here in the spring, they had great springs. And the difference between now and spring is it’s every day now. It’s every day, it’s not that spring where you get every day in between, or two days sometimes, where you get to watch your tape to really study the installs. Now they’re coming like they’re gonna come in the season, it’s every day.

"So far, so good. It’s harder on them. A few more mistakes being made, but it’s really early in camp and the prediction that all three of them will play and contribute as freshmen are right on track."

---