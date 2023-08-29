By the sound of it, Michigan could have a few starters banged up for its season-opening game against East Carolina on Saturday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh joined Jon Jansen on 'Inside Michigan Football' on Monday night to discuss the team, and Harbaugh noted a few starters are dealing with some minor injuries.

Harbaugh, who is suspended for the team's first three games, is still able to be with the team during the week, so he's still as plugged in as always.

"I don't know what it'll be like on Saturday other than I'm coaching the team every single day," Harbaugh said early on in the radio show.

When asked about players who had stepped up during fall camp, Harbaugh was quick to mention two wide receivers who were having strong camps but were forced to miss time due to injuries.

"Two right off the bat, Tyler Morris and Peyton O'Leary, they had stepped up," Harbaugh said. "They were stepped up, and then halfway through camp, they were working through something. They hopefully will be back close to full strength this week, if not week 1 or 2. We'll see."

Morris, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound sophomore from Bolingbrook, Illinois, is believed to be the third wide receiver on the depth chart, behind Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson. Morris played with quarterback J.J. McCarthy in high school, and the junior signal-caller had high praise for Morris earlier this month.

"Tyler Morris, he's gonna make a big name for himself this year," McCarthy said. "I've had that connection built since my sophomore year in high school. He's gonna do great things."

Meanwhile, O'Leary, a former walk-on and 2023 Spring Game standout, isn't expected to receive as much of a workload as Morris. O'Leary caught six passes for 126 yards and hauled in the game-winning two-point conversion for the maize team in the spring game in April.

In the potential absence of some depth at wide receiver, Harbaugh was quick to mention that the three freshman receivers have been looking solid.

"The freshmen, can't wait to see what they can do. They have the license and the ability to make big plays, to be consistent, to be starters and that's in no particular order. That's Karmello English, that's Semaj Morgan and Fredrick Moore."

On the other side of the ball, Harbaugh noted that the secondary has been a little banged up as the team looks to turn the page from fall camp to the 2023 season.

"Secondary-wise, been a little banged up," Harbaugh said. "Working through something both at the safety and corner positions. Still going to wait and see what that looks like for Saturday. Nothing long-term, there's none of the six-month variations of injury. At safety, both Makari and Rod have both had some things that they are working through."

In the team picture released by the program via social media on Monday, junior safety Rod Moore was not wearing pads along with nearly all of the other players, suggesting he wasn't practicing.

Although Moore and Paige appear to be banged up ahead of Michigan's season-opener, Harbaugh pointed out that sophomore Keon Sabb and graduate student Quinten Johnson are both "starter-caliber."

"Keon Sabb has gone straight to the top. Amazing player who has really come into his own. He did last year on special teams. We didn't play him enough, in my opinion, at safety but he's gotten a ton of reps. Starter-quality player, no question, so is Quinten Johnson. We're lucky that both Keon Sabb and Quinten Johnson are starter-caliber players."

Michigan will not be forced to release an availability report prior to Saturday's contest since the newly enforced rule only applies during conference games.

The Wolverines begin their season at home this Saturday, Sept. 2, against East Carolina. The game will begin at noon and air exclusively on Peacock.