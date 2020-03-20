Jim Harbaugh Personally Reaches Out To Top 2021 Michigan Recruiting Targets
It might be the dead period, but Michigan is still working as hard as possible on the recruiting trail.
In fact, UM head coach Jim Harbaugh has been personally getting on the phone with several of the Wolverines’ top 2021 targets over the last 48 hours. Remember, phone calls and text messages are still allowed during the dead period.
And Harbaugh and company are taking full advantage.
One of Harbaugh’s first calls was to Rivals100 Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood linebacker Junior Colson, who was set to visit in April. Colson is very high on the Wolverines and is looking to make an official visit this summer.
Colson said his talk with Harbaugh couldn’t have gone better, and he’s excited to get back on the phone with him in a few days.
