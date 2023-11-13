Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is looking forward to the university day in court on Friday against the Big Ten as the hope is to reverse the conference's decision to punish the football program by not allowing Harbaugh to coach the remaining games of the regular season.

A hearing is set on Friday in Ann Arbor to allow both sides to state their case, with U-M asking for due process during an investigation into the football program for alleged in-person scouting violations.

When asked to speak on his emotions about being suspended on a Friday, the day before the game against Penn State, Harbaugh instead elected to do the talking during the hearing.

"I'm going to talk on Friday," Harbaugh said. "Just looking for that opportunity. Due process. Not looking for special treatment, not looking for a popularity contest. Looking for the merit of what the case is. Senior year in high school had a civics class and talk about government, justice and what I took away from that class was you're innocent until proven guilty. That was 40 years ago. I'd like that opportunity."

Harbaugh told the media on Monday that he was informed of his suspension via someone on the team plane who tapped him on the shoulder and showed him a social media post.

The rest of the university found out that way, as well, as the Big Ten offices did not call and inform anyone of the decision, instead letting the media break the news.

While Harbaugh isn't sure of the process on Friday, he's at least keeping things light as he looks ahead to a big day in court.

"I don't know exactly, I don't know exactly how it's going to go," Harbaugh said. "I'm going to be able to go, though. I don't know if I'll be—that's not my dancefloor. I'm not an attorney. Always wanted to be, I watched a lot of shows. Judge Judy, a lot. Always kind of felt like it would be cool to get up there and thunder away at a jury like Tom Cruise in A Few Good Men. Or be a judge like Judge Judy. Alas, I did not go to law school. This will be the first time I've ever really been in this situation. Was a court report for KB one time, first time kind of being in there, right there, instead of just watching.