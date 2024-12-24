Michigan adds potential star running back Justice Haynes

Haynes attended prep powerhouse Buford (Ga.) HIgh, and then picked Alabama with the hopes of winning a national title. That dream has ended with Haynes entering the transfer portal, but he is making the move to the 2023 national champions in Michigan.

The 5-foot-11, 210-pound Haynes rushed 79 times for 448 yards and seven touchdowns, and caught 17 passes for 99 yards for the Crimson Tide. He rushed four times for a season-high 102 yards and a touchdown in the season opener against Western Kentucky on Aug. 31. He also had eight carries for an SEC-best 79 yards and a touchdown in a 34-0 win over Missouri on Oct. 26.

Haynes, the son of former Georgia and NFL running back Verron Haynes, was a Rivals.com four-star prospect in the class of 2023. He was ranked No. 33 overall, No. 2 overall in Georgia and the No. 1 running back in the country.

Haynes bypassed Georgia and picked Alabama, with Florida and Ohio State also in the mix. He rushed for 7,574 career yards and 95 touchdowns in high school. He led Buford with 1,695 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns in 13 games his senior year.