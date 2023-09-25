As the clock wound toward triple zeroes on Saturday afternoon at the Big House, Michigan, which had possession of the ball, kept the rock on the ground and continued "grinding meat," as Jim Harbaugh said after the game.

Up by 24 points with just minutes remaining, Harbaugh smartly removed Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards from the game. The dynamic running back duo is far too talented and valuable to be played late in a 24-point blowout victory, and Harbaugh echoed the same sentiment on Monday in his weekly press conference.

"I didn't want Dono in there anymore, and I didn't want Blake Corum in there anymore," Harbaugh said.

With Corum and Edwards enjoying the final minutes of Michigan's 16th straight Big Ten win on the bench, the Wolverines turned to Kalel Mullings.

Mullings, a linebacker-turned-running back, is best known for his jump pass to Luke Schoonmaker against Ohio State in 2022, but the senior has quietly refined his skills as a running back ever since he arrived on campus back in 2020.

The senior carried the ball six times for 40 yards in Saturday's win, and he helped keep the ball out of Rutgers' hands late in the game, allowing Michigan to run out the clock.

Although all of Mullings' carries came on the last drive of the game, Harbaugh had high praise for the senior back on Monday, saying his performance reminded him of a former Heisman Trophy runner-up.

"Kalel Mullings goes in, and just the vision to have for one of those backs being a big back, he was really going. I was reminded of Toby Gerhart watching Kalel on those carries. I hope that continues."

Of course, Harbaugh wasn't saying that Mullings is going to put up numbers like Gerhart did, but instead that he was reminded of Gerhart as Mullings moved the ball down the field with relative ease.

Gerhart totaled 1,871 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns during his senior season, so it's extremely unlikely Mullings ever produces at that level, but with Corum and Edwards eyeing the NFL after the 2023 season, Mullings could see himself as the go-to option in the backfield come 2024.

If Mullings can continue to run the ball in impressive fashion and remind Harbaugh of more former Heisman Trophy contenders in the process, there's a chance the former linebacker could see himself as the team's top running back next season.