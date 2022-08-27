Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh appeared on the latest episode of the In the Trenches podcast on Saturday and had a lot to say about the Wolverines' depth chart and who in particular is standing out currently.

The obvious questions surrounding the group is replacing the production from the defensive end position with Aidan Hutchinson and Davi Ojabo no longer with the program.

The exterior defensive line certainly has options, including one newcomer that will see the field this season.

"The outside backers, Jaylen Harrell, Mike Morris and Taylor Upshaw, those three have had a heck of a camp," Harbaugh said. "There will be a rotation there. Braiden McGregor, TJ Guy, Eyabi Anoma, doing some really good things. Derrick Moore has been fantastic. I know we've talked about Derrick before, when that motor becomes like Chase Winovich and Aidan Hutchinson, and then he learns a counter move or two, I think he's going to be close to unblockable. Soon as that happens, may take some time, he's ready to play and he'll be in there."

As for the interior of the defensive line, stalwart Mazi Smith will continue to be a presence for the Wolverines. However, the program has a handful of young talent that has risen the depth chart through camp that will see the field.

Harbaugh revealed that true freshman Mason Graham will see the field this season, including being named a starter.

"Interior defensive line, Kris Jenkins, starter," Harbaugh said. "In the base package, Mason Graham will come out camp as a starter. True freshman. Mazi Smith, starter at nose. Cam Goode is someone that is surging. He's backing up Mazi at nose tackle. Kenneth Grant is right there at nose tackle. George Rooks at end, backing up Kris Jenkins, has a tremendous camp. Dom Giudice has done some really good things. We have a true freshman, Charlie Lovell, just 18 about a week ago. His dad played at Michigan, was a kicker here. He's been great as well and he'll be really good in the future.

"Been really happy with the interior defensive line and the guy I gotta mention is Rayshaun Benny. Rayshaun Benny is surging. Him and Mason Graham are playing the tackle position in base. He's coming on like gangbusters every practice. Gets better and better. I'm really excited about Rayshaun."

---