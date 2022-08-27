The Michigan football program has decided on the quarterback situation during the first two games of the season.

According to a statement from head coach Jim Harbaugh on Saturday, there has yet to be a decision on who the full-time starter will be but the program has a temporary solution for the first two games of the season.

The plan is for Cade McNamara to start week one against Colorado State and J.J. McCarthy will start game two against Hawaii.

"We have made a decision," Harbaugh's statement said. "Both quarterbacks have played great - done everything they could have and, in every way, to win the starting job. Coming out of camp, I just feel like we have two quarterbacks, Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy, that we feel very confident that we can win a championship with either of those two behind center. It's a great thing for our team but there's only one ball and only one quarterback can be out there at a time.

"So we're not ready to say who that starting quarterback is, but the decision that we have made is Cade McNamara will start the opener against Colorado State and J.J. McCarthy will start the second ball game against Hawaii, and then after week two we will make a decision going into week three on the starter and backup."

The Wolverines will face CSU at noon at home. While the Wolverines will face Hawaii under the lights at Michigan Stadium, with an 8 p.m. primetime kickoff.

Stay tuned for more updates.

---