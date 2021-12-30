Jim Harbaugh's love for Michigan remains unmatched: 'I'd do it for free'

If Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is planning on heading to the bargaining table after the big season the Wolverines are currently enjoying, it doesn't appear that he wants the process to draw out very long.

It's been well-publicized about the concessions Harbaugh took on his contract extension heading into the season after a 2-4 campaign during the 2020 season. He received a deeply slashed salary cut with a contract ladened with incentives where he could recoup some of those lost funds.

While the Wolverines met a vast majority of those benchmarks this season, Harbaugh isn't worried about the money as he plans to donate all of his bonus funds back to workers in the athletic department who received pay cuts due to the pandemic.

As a grizzled veteran in football, the latest round of contract talks held with Warde Manuel certainly didn't bruise his ego.

"No big deal, attacking each day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind, as always," Harbaugh told reporters during Thursday's Orange Bowl press conference. "It didn't really mean anything to me. It's just money. Big deal."

Likely in line for a raise, it appears that contract talks are in the furthest reaches of Harbaugh's mind. Sure, there will be the same song and dance about him departing for the NFL. Just like every year.

Some will speculate, some will claim what they know as fact.

What we do know, however, is that what goes on in Harbaugh's mind is for him to know and the love he has for the University of Michigan is unmatched.

So much so, he said that he would work in Ann Arbor for free.

"I would say it doesn't matter what day it is, it's enjoyable to be working on football," Harbaugh said. "Great to be out there. It could be a practice day and you're just out there on the field, under the sky, on the turf. It's a wonderful thing.

"I'd do it for free. I would do this job for free. I just love it. Whether it's the first day, first game, or position we're in now, which we're very -- feel really happy about that. I guess I've just enjoyed the ride the whole time. Every day is a blessing, and happy for it and blessed for it."