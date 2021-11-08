Jim Harbaugh says Big Ten acknowledged mistakes made by officials vs MSU

The officiating in Michigan's game against Michigan State became the hottest topic of discussion for the two fanbases before the game was over, and if that discussion has cooled since it's sure to pick back up again today.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was asked on Monday what he had heard from the league office about calls submitted to them for review last week by Michigan. In particular, he was asked about the strip-sack edge rusher David Ojabo recorded on 2nd-and-20 with 1:31 remaining in the first half. Edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson recovered the fumble and scored, and the play was called a touchdown on the field. Upon review, however, the officials stated that Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne's shin was down with control of the football. The apparent touchdown was converted to a sack.

"As we all expected and all saw, mistakes were made. That was the response, yeah, they made a mistake (on the fumble) and others," Harbaugh said. He paused, then added "The film doesn't lie, you know."

The film may not lie, but it also doesn't offer much consolation for a team that fell four points short of retaining a perfect season.