This weekend, graduation ceremonies were held virtually for University of Michigan graduates. The Ross School of Business had special guest speakers for its commencement, including former U-M quarterback Tom Brady and U-M head football coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh gave a speech that included congratulating the graduates, as well as encouraging them on their path ahead. RELATED: Tom Brady Speaks At Ross Commencement: 'Your Life Will Be What You Make It'

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks to Michigan graduates. (Ross School of Business)

"Hello to the entire Ross Business School community," Harbaugh began. "A special hello to the 2020 Ross Business School graduates. Congratulations on graduating from one of the greatest business schools in the entire country and in the world. "As we like to say around here, ‘Who’s got it better than us?’ The answer is ‘nobody.’ Who’s got it better than you? The answer is nobody, except possibly future you. And that fate is in your hands. Going out into the world and making it happen, you will be known by your talent and your effort. "A piece of advice, if I may: Attack each day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind. Go Blue!"

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Jim Harbaugh Congratulates More Michigan Graduates

Harbaugh also shared his congratulations to all 2020 U-M graduates via social media, and gave a special message to his players that received their diplomas over the weekend. U-M football players that graduated this May were Peter Bush, Jared Char, Camaron Cheeseman, Tyler Cochran, Dane Drobocky, Tyler Grosz, William Hart, Jake Martin, Carl Myers, Greg Robinson, Nate Schoenle and Andrew Vastardis.

A message from Coach Harbaugh to all this weekend's graduates: Congratulations, Class of 2020!#ForeverGoBlue 〽 #MGoGrad 🎓 pic.twitter.com/4Rt6Ry8NyX — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 2, 2020