Jim Harbaugh still considering options at the third running back spot

Michigan is still looking for its third running back, someone that is able to pick up the tough yards when Blake Corum or Donovan Edwards need a rest. Most importantly, though, the coaching staff needs someone it can trust to pick up those yards when the snaps count.

That process is still ongoing but Jim Harbaugh has a few ideas of where the Wolverines could go.

"Tavierre Dunlap, C.J. Stokes is going to be right there," Harbaugh told reporters on Wednesday. "He could be that kind of guy. Isaiah Gash, Leon Franklin, pretty darn good, too. So those are the guys that would be contending for that third back spot."

It should be noted that Harbaugh did not mention linebacker Kalel Mullings in the conversation, who is splitting time between sides of the ball. Which doesn't necessarily mean he is out the running for snaps.

As for C.J. Stokes, what allows him to be in the mix considering he arrived on campus in June?

The freshman's running style draws praise from the headman.

He can make the shallow cut, like water rolling off the table and then accelerate through the hole and then go hit the soft shoulder of the tackler," Harbaugh said. "He gets there extremely quick and he’s got a real burst through the line of scrimmage, knows how to get his pad down. That’s really—it’s been good."

