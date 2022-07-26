Jim Harbaugh suggests NIL revenue share with players, Big Ten

It's no secret that there is big money being thrown around in this era of college football. Most of that money is being paid to the conferences in order to secure TV rights.

For the Big Ten, the enormous price tag the conference is looking for in its next TV deal in 2024 is only going to get larger with the addition of USC and UCLA. Reports suggest that the Big Ten could see as much as $1 billion per season, by far the largest deal in college football.

While the universities will benefit from the surplus of cash, the players will not. While NIL is headed in the right direction in terms of players being able to profit off their name, image and likeness, many admit that works needs to be done.

For example, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day recently said that the program would need $13 million per season to keep the roster intact.

During Big Ten Media Days, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was asked about that number and believes the opportunity is there for the players to make even more.

A part of that is splitting the revenue costs with the players.

"My thoughts are that I think we could do more," Harbaugh said. "I think we could maybe double that at Michigan. I think that's possible. I think it's going in a terrific direction that way. You know me, I've always been for NIL. I believe players should have a share in the revenues. I think that's something that's really possible at Michigan. I think that's where we're headed."

Harbaugh was asked to expand on his comments and suggested that the Big Ten get involved and allow the players to have a piece of the pie.

"The Big Ten even, they use their name, image and likeness on the TV broadcasts," Harbaugh said. "They're the ones signing the mega TV deals and a new one is coming in 2024. Why can't that be a NIL deal right from the Big Ten? That's who is negotiating the TV deals and that's where the big money is."

