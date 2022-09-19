ANN ARBOR, Mich. — With the major question of who Michigan football's starting quarterback will be well out of the way, now the question focuses on who becomes the back-up to J.J. McCarthy with Cade McNamara expected to miss a few weeks after being injured during Saturday's win over UConn.

McNamara, according to Harbaugh, was hurt and isn't expected to miss the rest of the season.

"I think his foot was caught in the ground and got hit from the side of the leg and is probably going to be out for a few weeks," Harbaugh said after the game. "Not going to be a season-ending thing, I don’t think, but he’ll miss some time."

When it comes to the backup quarterback options, Davis Warren and Alan Bowman appear to make the most sense for the Wolverines moving forward. After the game, Harbaugh didn't make any snap decisions as he did by naming McCarthy the starting quarterback.

Instead, leaving the door open for competition.

"We’ll decide," Harbaugh said on Monday. "We’ve been playing them both an even amount of time. All options will be open. And Alex Orji, too. Don’t forget about Alex. He’s right there in the mix."

Fast-forward to Monday, it was more of the same from Harbaugh regarding the backup quarterbacks.

However, he feels confident that whoever ends up being named the backup will be able to fill in just fine and it appears the Wolverines have a plethora of options to choose from.

"I’ve seen good things," Harbaugh said of his quarterbacks on Monday. "Davis Warren, Alan Bowman, Alex Orji. I’ve seen good things from them in practice and when they’ve gotten into the games. I think we have good confidence in all three.”