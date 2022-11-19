It appears that Michigan may have dodged a bullet in more ways than on Saturday. Not only did the Wolverines escape with a narrow victory over Illinois, but it might have escaped serious injury with its star running back, too.

In the waning minutes of the first half, Blake Corum went down to the ground clutching his knee in serious pain. He was able to walk off the field under his own power and went straight to the locker room.

After the game, U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh was asked about the status of Corum and gave a positive update.

"Nothing right now," Harbaugh said. "Got cleared to go back in and we'll see where it is tomorrow. How it feels tomorrow.

"Structurally good, which is great news."

Corum ran out of the tunnel during halftime warmups and was participating with the team, including doing high kicks and simulating cuts to test his knee.

He did come back into the game in the early stages of the third quarter but departed for the remainder of the game after a few carries.

Corum finished with game with 108 yards and a score.