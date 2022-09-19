While the Michigan football program has been fortunate to avoid any long-term injuries to key players, there are still a number of players that have bumps and bruises that could keep them out of Saturday's Big Ten opener against Maryland.

Appearing on the Inside Michigan Football show on Monday, Jim Harbaugh was asked about a number of his players and whether the program will be without them long-term.

Here is what he said about each player.

On Cade McNamara's return: "I don't know. We'll see. I'm sure he'll be a fast healer. Tough as nails type of guy. It's going to be rehab for a little bit here. It's rest and treatment."

On whether Trevor Keegan will play on Saturday: "Probable. I think he will be."

On the offensive line depth upon the return of Karsen Barnhart: "I think it's been good. It'll be better once Karsen Barnhart is back and healthy. We'll see if that is this week or the next. I think, good, and it'll be much better when Kars gets back."

On Donovan Edwards' status: "Good. He's just doing him. That's what I always tell Donovan Edwards. You just do you, Donovan. He's working hard at it. No loss of the tremendous energy that the brings. He's in the training room at 8 a.m. and he was bouncing around doing his thing. Hey, Donovan, do you. He's looking for the all the opportunity he can. He's doing good."