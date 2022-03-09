Jim Harbaugh updates Ronnie Bell's status, impressions of freshmen WRs

It's safe to say that the wide receiver position at Michigan was a strength for the program at the end of last season. A position of strength only got stronger during the offseason as the Wolverines added a solid list of talented receivers in the 2022 recruiting class to make the position even stronger.

On top of that, reinforcements are being added in the form of a healthy Ronnie Bell.

U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh met with the media on Tuesday and was asked about the status of the senior receiver. Bell suffered a torn ACL injury in the Wolverines' season-opener against Western Michigan last year.

It appears that he could be back to full strength by the time fall camp rolls around.

"He’s doing good, he’s on track," Harbaugh told reporters. "Doing a ton of coaching right now, so he’s like another coach out there. In a great place physically, and contributing a lot this spring in a coaching role.

"He’s doing some straight-ahead things (in rehab) but he’s right on track."

Harbaugh was also highly-complimentary towards his early enrollee receivers as well. One thing that stood out to the headman was the athleticism the young freshmen have, which will only serve the program well into the season.

"Freak show," Harbaugh said about his young receivers. "Really all three receivers physically, what we were just talking about, in terms of what they can do. Running, jumping, those traits are quite off the charts. Amorion Walker, Darrius Clemons, and Tyler Morris."

---

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!

Discuss this article on our premium message boards

Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli, @GoBlueMcCue

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!

Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!