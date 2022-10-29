It's an unfortunate way to remember a rivalry game, especially one that Michigan so desperately needed. A big win over a big rivalry is stained by events that happened inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel.

After the game, a video surfaced of multiple Michigan State players seemingly attacking an unidentified Michigan player. The results of the video appear to be as bad as it looked.

U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh addressed the events that happened after the game.

"Two of our players were assaulted," Harbaugh said. "You saw the one video, the 10-on-1. Pretty bad. I'm going to let our Athletic Director, Warde Manuel, address it with the authorities. Try to talk about the football game the rest of the way. Maybe Warde will want to come up after, give more detail to it.

"Pretty open and shut. One of our players has a nasal injury, could be a broken nose. Very unfortunate."

Harbaugh declined to comment further and what he would like to see happen in the aftermath of the events, electing to have athletic director Warde Manuel and Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren handle it.

Manuel made a brief statement about the events during Harbaugh's press conference.

"What happened after the game was completely unacceptable," Manuel told reporters. "I've talked to the commissioner, he is looking into it. We have the police that are also looking into it becase they have all seen the video. They're addressing it. We'll leave it in their hands. This is not how we should interact after the game. This is not the way. The other team should grab a player and do what they did. It's completely and utterly unacceptable.

"We will have the Big Ten and law enforcement handle it. This is not what a rivalry should be about. It's not how it should be remembered. This man and this team and those players went out there and won, and for that to happen was unacceptable. That's all I'm going to say. Will leave it to Kevin and law enforcement here on out."

