UConn is entering week three of the season boasting the smallest roster in division one football with less than 100 players on it. Michigan on the other hand, will have a very full sideline and chomping at the bit to play every player the program possibly can on Saturday.

The cards are stacked against the Huskies in a major way but that's not going to distract first-year head coach Jim Mora and his program.

"This is a team with zero holes," Mora told reporters on Tuesday. "As you look at them, they do not have a weakness. It's going to be a great challenge for our young men. We're going to try and go up there and fight and compete like crazy and try to win the game against a very good team.

"We're not going up there for any other reason other than to give our best effort to win the game. I think this is a fantastic, fantastic opportunity and challenge for our guys and I think they relish this opportunity."

The Wolverines are heading into its third week with a massive point-spread advantage. After seeing the Hawaii point spread reach over 50, this week is no different. As of this writing, the spread sits at 46.5 in favor of the Wolverines and could rise to Hawaii levels as the week progresses.

Knowing what it's going to take, a colossal upset of the ages, Mora isn't worried about anything other than his own program.

"I don't know what the spread is," Mora said. "I can't answer that question. I don't look at that. It doesn't matter to me. I've never looked at spreads. I've been made aware of spreads. I don't care. I just want to go out there and compete and compete as hard as we can to win. We're not going to talk about those types of things.

"We're going to talk about being our best on every single play we play and line up and be better than X play. That's what I think that people that have success, that's what they do."