JJ McCarthy Headlines Top Performers From Pylon All-American Game
Pylon 7v7, the nation's premier 7v7 circuit, held its inaugural All-American Game at AT&T Stadium (home of the Dallas Cowboys) in Arlington, Texas over the weekend.
Several of the top 2021 recruits in the country competed in the game as they got one last opportunity to showcase their talents before heading off to the next level.
Here are the Top 7 performers on each team based on their in-game performances. The 14 players on this list were selected by head coaches JR Niklos and Marcus Hammond.
Team Stripes
QB JJ McCarthy, Michigan — A Rivals100 prospect, McCarthy completed 15-of-20 passes with four touchdowns and proved why he is one of the best quarterback recruits in the country. The Michigan signee played a near flawless game and showed off his elite arm talent and ability to push the ball down the field.
QB Brayden Schager, Hawaii — While McCarthy had a big game, Schager also put together one of the game's better individual performances. Schager, who was named the Pylon Player of the Year, did not start until his senior season and had a breakout campaign this fall. He should be a steal for Hawaii.
RB Seven McGee, Oregon — Niklos said he was impressed with McGee's ability to play on both sides of the ball as well as his vocal leadership. McGee is a versatile athlete that won't just play running back at Oregon. He has the chance to be an explosive jack-of-all trades for the Ducks.
WR Makai Cope, Utah — Cope was the game's opening scorer as he took a short McCarthy pass and turned it into a touchdown. The Utah signee is a big-bodied receiver, but he also has the ability to make big plays in space.
WR AJ Gonzaque, Uncommitted — Gonzaque got the opportunity to play in the game after making a lot of noise on the 7v7 circuit last season. He only holds two FCS offers at this time, but he could be a late riser with signing day quickly approaching. His performance at the game will help with that.
LB Jaydon Williams, Arizona State — Playing linebacker in 7v7 can prove to be difficult, but Team Stripes had two good ones in Williams and Michigan signee Junior Colson. Williams came away with an interception during the game and is an intriguing hybrid player at 6-foot-1, 190 pounds.
DB Caleb Weaver, Uncommitted — Like Gonzaque, Weaver earned an invitation to the game based off his performances on the 7v7 circuit. A little known recruit with no FBS offers, Weaver stepped up on a big stage and was arguably the best defender for Team Stripes on a unit headlined by big names.
Team Stars
QB Drake Maye, North Carolina — The Co-MVP of the game, Maye led Team Stars to a championship win while throwing for multiple touchdowns. Maye, who flipped to UNC from Alabama, has a big arm and was poised and accurate throughout the contest.
RB Xavier Coleman, Boston College — Coleman is an excellent pass catching back that also has the ability to play in the slot. The Boston College made big plays throughout the game and was another key reason why Team Stars came away with a championship win.
WR Gavin Blackwell, North Carolina — The other Co-MVP of the game, Blackwell was the most dominant skill player on the field. The four-star North Carolina signee is an athletic wide out that can go up and get it and make big plays after the catch.
WR Kyron Ware-Hudson, USC — A Rivals100 prospect, Ware-Hudson is a muscular wide out that is built extremely well in his upper and lower halves. He caught a touchdown and made several other standout plays throughout the contest. The USC signee could make an immediate impact for the Trojans.
DB Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, Uncommitted — One of the top uncommitted recruits in the country, Mokiao-Atimalala is a huge target for several major programs. And it's not hard to see why. The four-star prospect recorded an interception on the game's second drive and was a ball hawk at safety.
DB Duce Chestnut, Syracuse — Chestnut is one of the better technical corners in the country this year. The four-star prospect shut down opposing wide receivers throughout the contest and helped his team make some big stops late. Chestnut was a huge land for Syracuse.
DB Payton VanSteenkiste, BYU — VanSteenkiste recorded a pivotal interception and surprised many with his play in the secondary this weekend. The Idaho native was a little known prospect before committing to BYU last month.
