Pylon 7v7, the nation's premier 7v7 circuit, held its inaugural All-American Game at AT&T Stadium (home of the Dallas Cowboys) in Arlington, Texas over the weekend. Several of the top 2021 recruits in the country competed in the game as they got one last opportunity to showcase their talents before heading off to the next level. Here are the Top 7 performers on each team based on their in-game performances. The 14 players on this list were selected by head coaches JR Niklos and Marcus Hammond.

Team Stripes

QB JJ McCarthy, Michigan — A Rivals100 prospect, McCarthy completed 15-of-20 passes with four touchdowns and proved why he is one of the best quarterback recruits in the country. The Michigan signee played a near flawless game and showed off his elite arm talent and ability to push the ball down the field. QB Brayden Schager, Hawaii — While McCarthy had a big game, Schager also put together one of the game's better individual performances. Schager, who was named the Pylon Player of the Year, did not start until his senior season and had a breakout campaign this fall. He should be a steal for Hawaii. RB Seven McGee, Oregon — Niklos said he was impressed with McGee's ability to play on both sides of the ball as well as his vocal leadership. McGee is a versatile athlete that won't just play running back at Oregon. He has the chance to be an explosive jack-of-all trades for the Ducks. WR Makai Cope, Utah — Cope was the game's opening scorer as he took a short McCarthy pass and turned it into a touchdown. The Utah signee is a big-bodied receiver, but he also has the ability to make big plays in space.

WR AJ Gonzaque, Uncommitted — Gonzaque got the opportunity to play in the game after making a lot of noise on the 7v7 circuit last season. He only holds two FCS offers at this time, but he could be a late riser with signing day quickly approaching. His performance at the game will help with that. LB Jaydon Williams, Arizona State — Playing linebacker in 7v7 can prove to be difficult, but Team Stripes had two good ones in Williams and Michigan signee Junior Colson. Williams came away with an interception during the game and is an intriguing hybrid player at 6-foot-1, 190 pounds. DB Caleb Weaver, Uncommitted — Like Gonzaque, Weaver earned an invitation to the game based off his performances on the 7v7 circuit. A little known recruit with no FBS offers, Weaver stepped up on a big stage and was arguably the best defender for Team Stripes on a unit headlined by big names.

Team Stars