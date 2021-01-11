Michigan signees JJ McCarthy and Junior Colson have received the Pylon 7v7 Quarterback and Linebacker of the Year Awards The awards are presented yearly to the best players at each position that participated in a Pylon 7v7 tournament. McCarthy took home the Quarterback of the Year Award over North Carolina signee Drake Maye, Hawaii signee Brayden Schager and Wake Forest signee Santino Marucci. Colson earned the Linebacker of the Year Award over USC signee Raesjon Davis, Arizona State signee Jaydon Williams and Nebraska signee Wynden Ho'ohuli.

McCarthy, the nation’s No. 4 ranked pro-style quarterback, is coming off a fantastic season at national powerhouse Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. In his lone year with the program, McCarthy passed for 1,440 yards and 16 touchdowns with no interceptions in six games. The Rivals100 prospect also added 104 yards and a score on the ground and guided IMG to an undefeated record and a No. 1 overall ranking in the country, per MaxPreps. Prior to transferring to IMG, McCarthy passed for 6,268 yards and 73 touchdowns and led La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy to a state title in his two years as starting quarterback.

McCarthy committed to Michigan over offers from Arizona State, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Wisconsin and a slew of other top programs from around the country back in May of last year. On the flip side of the coin, Colson, the No. 5 ranked outside linebacker nationally, battled through a minor shoulder injury throughout his senior year but still registered 101 tackles and seven sacks in eight games en route to leading Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood to an appearance in the second round of the Tennessee state playoffs. The Rivals100 prospect recorded 34 tackles as a sophomore — his first year playing linebacker — and exploded onto the scene as a junior, notching an eye-popping 175 tackles, including 30 for loss, and 14 sacks.