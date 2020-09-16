McCarthy will have the opportunity to compete against and with other top recruits nationally, including future teammates like Rivals100 wide receiver Xavier Worthy, Rivals100 linebacker Junior Colson, Rivals250 defensive lineman Quintin Somerville and elite kicker/punter Tommy Doman.

“It’s going to be so much fun playing with all that talent, especially some of my future teammates,” McCarthy said. “All that talent in one place, it’s going to be great. The spotlight was on us at a young age, and those are the people I can relate to the best. We all come together in such a unique way. Getting to know the guys and build relationships that will last a lifetime is the awesome part.”

McCarthy, who committed to Michigan last year, is already getting a taste of being on a national stage. After all, McCarthy transferred from La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy to national powerhouse IMG Academy this offseason.

McCarthy passed for 333 yards and five touchdowns in IMG Academy’s 49-13 season opening victory over Venice (Fla.) High.