Michigan quarterback commit JJ McCarthy has been named to the National High School Quarterback of the Year Award Watch List presented by the National Quarterback Club. McCarthy is one of 11 quarterbacks on the list. The winner will honored at the 2020 National Quarterback Club Awards Dinner and Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Scottsdale, Arizona alongside legends like Kurt Warner, Doug Williams and Tom Flores. McCarthy is coming off a fantastic season at national powerhouse Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. In his lone year with the program, McCarthy passed for 1,440 yards and 16 touchdowns with no interceptions in six games.

The Rivals100 prospect also added 104 yards and a score on the ground and guided IMG to an undefeated record and a No. 1 overall ranking in the country, per MaxPreps. “I felt like for me, my football IQ improved tremendously (at IMG),” McCarthy said. “It was just the constant repetition of everything that helped me improve so much. It was the repetition of waking up early and having a gruesome work schedule. “It almost felt like a four-month mental challenge. I’m so grateful because it put me in a place that I don’t think anything really can. I’m thankful that I came out stronger and more ready than ever.” Prior to transferring to IMG, McCarthy passed for 6,268 yards and 73 touchdowns and led La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy to a state title in his two years as starting quarterback.