JJ McCarthy didn’t let an ankle sprain and Texas heat stop him from performing at his best.

The Rivals100 Michigan quarterback commit passed for 250 yards and three touchdowns in Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy’s blowout win over Texas powerhouse Duncanville over the weekend.

“We’ve been looking forward to this game since the beginning of the year,” McCarthy said. “We came in with a different type of preparation this week and focus. That showed on the field. We started slow offensively with a couple of mental errors, but the defense had our backs. It was a well-executed game and a great win.”