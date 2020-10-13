JJ McCarthy On Time At IMG, Expectations For Michigan's Opener
JJ McCarthy didn’t let an ankle sprain and Texas heat stop him from performing at his best.
The Rivals100 Michigan quarterback commit passed for 250 yards and three touchdowns in Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy’s blowout win over Texas powerhouse Duncanville over the weekend.
“We’ve been looking forward to this game since the beginning of the year,” McCarthy said. “We came in with a different type of preparation this week and focus. That showed on the field. We started slow offensively with a couple of mental errors, but the defense had our backs. It was a well-executed game and a great win.”
McCarthy transferred from La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy in the Chicago-area after many speculated high school football in Illinois would be cancelled. McCarthy decided transferring was the best option for him, and the gamble has paid off.
Illinois did eventually cancel football, and McCarthy has been able to flourish while training at top notch facilities and playing for a coaching staff with a ton of college and NFL experience.
“It’s benefited me tremendously,” McCarthy said. “Just being around an experienced coaching staff and the players I have around me is helping me grow so much more. It’s everything I could have asked for. It’s been a struggle, but there is no growth without struggle. I’m just thrilled to be a part of this and keep going.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news