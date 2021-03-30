John Beilein knows a good team when he sees one. The future Hall-Of-Famer built more than a few at Michigan, West Virginia, Richmond, Canisius and elsewhere. As a Big Ten Network analyst this season, the former Michigan basketball head coach has closely observed second-year head coach Juwan Howard's Big Ten championship-winning club, and he's been impressed with the success they've had, advancing to the Elite Eight — the program's fourth in the last eight NCAA Tournaments. Michigan is down senior forward Isaiah Livers, who is out indefinitely with a foot injury, but is getting contributions from elsewhere. Junior forward Brandon Johns has stepped into the starting lineup and performed admirably. His 14 points against Florida State in the Sweet 16 proved to be crucial. While many wrote Johns off in the past, and he has struggled with confidence issues himself, Beilein knew he had it in him. RELATED: Michigan vs. UCLA Preview, Lineup Breakdown, Prediction & More RELATED: Answering Five Big Questions Ahead Of Michigan Basketball vs. UCLA RELATED: Is U-M A 'Basketball School' Now? Will This Be Howard’s Best Team?

Michigan Wolverines basketball's former head coach, John Beilein, is the winningest head coach in program history. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

"Some guys just have a learning curve that takes them a while to get there," Beilein explained while appearing on The Huge Show across the state of Michigan with host Bill Simonson. "And plus, he had Isaiah Livers and Iggy Brazdeikis in front of him — two really good players. So now he’s getting his opportunity, and all that extra work he did as a freshman and a sophomore in practice with [assistant coach] Saddi Washington, with the coaching staff there, with my coaching staff, it’s all paying off. "And you know what I like best about him? He didn’t run for the bus when things didn’t work out as a freshman and sophomore — he had to earn his time and frankly wasn’t as ready as the other guys. And now he has the opportunity to make the most of it. So happy for him because he’s really a heck of a young man."

The Wolverines have three players — Livers, senior guard Eli Brooks and fifth-year senior forward Austin Davis — who have played in the national championship game and have been on multiple deep runs in March. They know how to prevail in the NCAA Tournament. Beilein likes Michigan's experience and the way it is mixed in with hungry players who are trying to get places that Livers, Davis and Brooks have been and want to get back to. Fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith, for example, had a losing record during his four years at Columbia before transferring to Michigan, and never played in a postseason game until 18 days ago. Senior guard Chaundee Brown was in a similar boat at Wake Forest, having played (and lost) three ACC Tournament games in three years there. Now, after beating Texas Southern, LSU and FSU, they're one win away from taking the Wolverines back to the Final Four for the second time in three tournaments and third time over the last eight events. Michigan takes on UCLA Tuesday night in the East Regional Final.