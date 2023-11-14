The Harbaugh family is all about sticking together and that remains true when one member might be facing some scandals.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been facing pressure from the NCAA this year after his football program has faced two investigations and seen him suspended for four total games this season, with two more up in the air pending the outcome of an injunction hearing on Friday.

His brother, John, head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, was asked about what's happening in Ann Arbor and whether he has spoken with Jim throughout the process.

"I talk to him quite a bit," Harbaugh told reporters. "I have a lot of opinions on it. Obviously, I'm his brother. I'm proud as heck of him. I'm really impressed with the way he's handled himself through this. It's been a long run."

Reports have surfaced through the media that the Wolverines' current investigation surrounding alleged in-person scouting violations cannot be linked back to Harbaugh as a low-level staffer, Connor Stalions, is the one responsible for the investigation.

What's more important, too, is that Harbaugh seems to confirm that the NCAA has yet to find any damning evidence linking his brother to Stalions' operation, which Harbaugh effusively denied in a statement shortly after news broke of the investigation.

"His phones, his computers and all that stuff have been looked at, and he’s come through this thing with flying colors,” Harbaugh said. “I don’t know what they are trying to get, but they don’t have anything of substance, and I just think I’m proud of him. I think it’s a real compliment to our family and to him, something for us to be proud of.”