RALEIGH, N.C. -- One of the most competitive and well supported holiday events in the country, the John Wall Holiday Invitational kicked off on Thursday with five-stars like Josh Hall and Isaiah Todd putting on a show for the crowd. Eric Bossi was on hand and gives his rundown from the opening day of action.



FIVE-STAR JOSH HALL LEADS TRIO OF NC STATE COMMITS IN ACTION

Opening day action at the John Wall Holiday Invitational included two of N.C. State's commitments from the class of 2020 and one from 2021 in Josh Hall, Shakeel Moore and Terquavion Smith. It didn't take a trained eye to see that Kevin Keatts and the Pack have some serious athleticism and upside headed their way. Not surprisingly, the five-star Hall looks like he could be monster pull and an instant impact guy in Raleigh. Long and angular, he's a slender wing who is comfortable shooting from deep, finishes above the rim and over defenders on the break and what may be most appealing is his ability to cause mismatches at multiple positions because he can put the ball on the floor or have offense run for and through him out of the high post. He had 21 points and 12 rebounds and made it look easy.

For a five-star prospect, Hall's exposure to the national crowd has been fairly limited, but make no mistake about it his rating looks to be very well earned and he has all of the tools to not only play in the ACC but eventually at the highest level. A teammate of Hall's at Moravian Prep, Moore may be one of the most explosive athletes in the country regardless of position and class. Currently ranked just outside of the 2020 Rivals150, Moore is making a serious push for the final rankings thanks to a strong senior year and improved all around floor game. We've known he can finish with crowd pleasing dunks in transition, but Moore is a better playmaker for others than previously realized and he has a jump shot that will need to be respected in college. As for Smith, he's in the class of 2021 and we didn't get a full viewing of him on Thursday. But, he plays for a high school team that does a lot of winning and he's a long and explosively athletic guard who could one day be a big time defender. It's easy to see why State locked him up as a sophomore and he's got a lot of upside.



MICHIGAN COMMIT ISAIAH TODD PLAYS ABOVE THE RIM

Isaiah Todd (Courtesy of John Wall Holiday Invitational)

Anybody who follows high school recruiting, especially Michigan fans, knows that rumors have swirled that future Wolverine Isaiah Todd could ultimately explore professional opportunities. The long an athletic 6-foot-10 forward has been asked about it plenty and has said that his focus remains on playing for Juwan Howard and that any rumors are rumors for now. Assuming he makes it to Ann Arbor, Todd has a chance to be a huge boost and an impact guy in the Big Ten. There were a few stretches on Thursday where Todd posted hard but his Raleigh (N.C.) Word of God teammates couldn't get him the ball. He seemed frustrated and roamed some to the perimeter for a little but it didn't take long for him to quit waiting for the game to come to him and he used his athleticism to impose his will on the game. Todd finished with several highlight dunks and had the crowd going wild. Sure, big guys dunk but not many are as graceful in the open floor, laterally quick and explosive to the rim in any setting. When he does shoot from mid range and deep, Todd has a very good looking stroke and he's dangerous when he catches and fires in rhythm. Todd's future coach Howard has been where Todd wants to go and was a skilled big man himself, a year or two learning from a guy that could be invaluable to Todd's long term future. In a 19 point and nine rebound effort, Todd proved why he's long been considered one of the most talented prospects in the class of 2020.



MORE OPENING DAY NOTES FROM THE JOHN WALL

Carter Whitt (Courtesy of John Wall Holiday Invitational)